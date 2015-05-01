Pressing questions heading into draft's final day

1. Will La'el Collins get drafted by a team on Saturday? His representatives have made one thing clear: If he wasn't picked in the second or third round, he would not sign a deal. The second and third rounds have passed and Collins is still scheduled to meet with police in connection with the shooting death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend. Collins is not a suspect, but concerned teams want to wait for the investigation to play out before spending a pick on him. He is without question one of the best offensive line prospects in the draft and clearly thinks he is more deserving of a higher pick. Chances are, the stalemate lingers until we're provided with more information. Then again, enterprising teams might try and get creative.