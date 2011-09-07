President's speech leaves NBC leaning on sister cable stations

NEW YORK -- President Barack Obama's speech Thursday night has forced NFL pregame shows for the New Orleans Saints-Green Bay Packers matchup to be moved to other television outlets.
NFL Network will air the entire special pregame show from Lambeau Field on "NFL GameDay Kickoff," starting at 4 p.m. ET on Thursday.
The kickoff show, originally scheduled to air on NBC at 7 p.m. ET, now will be shown on Versus, USA, Syfy and G4, all NBC Universal cable stations. It will be joined in progress on NBC when the speech has concluded, with the four other stations resuming regularly scheduled programming.
The President's speech isn't expected to conflict with the game, which kicks off at 8:30 p.m. ET in Green Bay.
Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press