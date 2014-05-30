President Obama tells summit he knows pain of youth head injuries

Friday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- During his summit on youth concussions at the White House on Thursday, President Barack Obama said he believes he suffered a concussion while playing youth football, the Los Angeles Times reported.
- The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported that the concussion study announced by the president for the NCAA and Department of Defense will be conducted in part at the Medical School of Wisconsin.
- The Indianapolis Star reported that the Indiana University School of Medicine will be involved in the research with the NCAA.
- KJZZ-FM in Phoenix reported some of the NFL-sponsored research will take place at the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, Ariz.
- The University of North Carolina reported on researcher Kevin Guskiewicz, who has worked with the NFL and was involved in the president's event Thursday.
- The Lafayette (Ind.) Journal and Courier reported that Purdue University researcher Eric Nauman and his study group were excited to be part of the summit.
- Dr. Hunt Batjer, a co-chair of the NFL's Head, Neck and Spine Committee, talked about the changes in youth sports with KTBS-TV in Shreveport, La.
- University of Missouri football coach Gary Pinkel said he was disappointed in Obama's original remarks about not letting a son play football, NFL.com reported.
- A group of retired players led by Roger Staubach will meet in Dallas to create a corporate coalition, the Dallas Morning News reported.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor