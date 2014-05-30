President Obama tells summit he knows pain of youth head injuries

Published: May 30, 2014 at 05:17 AM

Friday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • During his summit on youth concussions at the White House on Thursday, President Barack Obama said he believes he suffered a concussion while playing youth football, the Los Angeles Times reported.
  • University of Missouri football coach Gary Pinkel said he was disappointed in Obama's original remarks about not letting a son play football, NFL.com reported.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Former Lions WR Calvin Johnson on Jameson Williams: 'Anything I can do to help him, I'll do that'

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has a Hall of Famer in his corner. Calvin Johnson, who attended two of Detroit's mandatory minicamp practices this week and met Williams for the first time, later discussed the possibility of mentoring him.

news

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton flattered other teams might want him, but Denver 'is home'

Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton thinks it's "flattering" that other teams have sought him out in a trade, but he believes Denver is home and looks forward to a rebound year.

news

RB Miles Sanders ready for 'more opportunities' to help Panthers after Super Bowl disappointment

Panthers running back Miles Sanders is ready to take on a three-down workload after disappointing usage in his final game as a Philadelphia Eagle.

news

49ers ownership group reaches agreement to take over Leeds United

The San Francisco 49ers ownership group has reached an agreement to take over English soccer club Leeds with NBA players Larry Nance Jr. and T.J. McConnell joining as minority investors.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More