President Obama predicts Colts victory in Super Bowl XLIV

Published: Feb 07, 2010 at 10:20 AM

WASHINGTON -- President Barack Obama said Sunday that the Indianapolis Colts "have to be favored" in the Super Bowl, even though he has a "soft spot" for the New Orleans Saints.

Obama's Super Bowl prediction was based on his opinion that the Colts have "perhaps the best quarterback in history."

"Peyton Manning is unbelievable," the president told CBS' Katie Couric during a live pregame interview.

Still, Obama said he has a soft spot for New Orleans, "mainly because of what the city has gone through over these last several years" since Hurricane Katrina struck in 2005.

Obama said he might be biased against the Colts since they beat his hometown Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI.

