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President Obama appears to give Broncos edge on Manning

Published: Mar 12, 2012 at 11:50 AM

President Obama says the Denver Broncos will have an advantage if scenery is a factor in free-agent quarterback Peyton Manning's decision on what team to join.

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Obama made the comment Monday at the end of a White House interview with KCNC-TV in Denver.

The president said, "If natural beauty has anything to do with it, then I'm sure Denver will do pretty well."

Manning, who was released by the Indianapolis Colts last week, met with the Broncos on Friday and the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Manning is scheduled to meet with the Miami Dolphins Monday or Tuesday as well as the Tennessee Titans this week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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