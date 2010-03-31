Preseason schedule to feature entire 2009 playoff field

The NFL's slate of 11 nationally televised preseason games will feature the entire 2009 playoff field, one of the highlights of the 65-game 2010 NFL preseason schedule.
Two of those clubs –- the Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys -– will kick off the preseason in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on Sunday, Aug. 8 (NBC, 8 p.m. ET) in Canton, Ohio.
The new Meadowlands Stadium will open in primetime on Monday, Aug. 16 (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET), when the New York Jets host the New York Giants in the first game at the teams' new stadium.
The Super Bowl XLIV champion New Orleans Saints will be showcased on national TV when the club faces the AFC West champion San Diego Chargers at the Louisiana Superdome on Friday, Aug. 27 (CBS, 8 p.m. ET).
The following is the complete 2010 NFL preseason national TV schedule: