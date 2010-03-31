Preseason schedule to feature entire 2009 playoff field

Published: Mar 31, 2010 at 07:05 AM

The NFL's slate of 11 nationally televised preseason games will feature the entire 2009 playoff field, one of the highlights of the 65-game 2010 NFL preseason schedule.

Two of those clubs –- the Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys -– will kick off the preseason in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on Sunday, Aug. 8 (NBC, 8 p.m. ET) in Canton, Ohio.

The new Meadowlands Stadium will open in primetime on Monday, Aug. 16 (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET), when the New York Jets host the New York Giants in the first game at the teams' new stadium.

The Super Bowl XLIV champion New Orleans Saints will be showcased on national TV when the club faces the AFC West champion San Diego Chargers at the Louisiana Superdome on Friday, Aug. 27 (CBS, 8 p.m. ET).

The following is the complete 2010 NFL preseason national TV schedule:

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Saints to retain Pete Carmichael as offensive coordinator under Dennis Allen

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Pete Carmichael will remain on Dennis Allen's staff as the New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator.
news

NFL QB Index: Ranking all 62 starting QBs of the 2021 NFL season

Gregg Rosenthal evaluated every quarterback who started a game (including the playoffs) during the 2021 NFL season to create a complete ranking from 1 to 62. Did MVP Aaron Rodgers finish No. 1? Where did Joe Burrow land after a brilliant postseason run?
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Super Bowl fantasy wrap-up (the offseason begins)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast with the offseason officially upon us. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW