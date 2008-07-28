Preseason national TV lineup to feature every '07 playoff team

It all starts where the NFL started –- in Canton, Ohio, site of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. On Sunday night, Aug. 3 (NBC, 8 p.m. ET), the Indianapolis Colts will take on the Washington Redskins in the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. It will be an eventful weekend for the Redskins as two of the greatest players in their history –- cornerback Darrell Green and wide receiver Art Monk -– will join the class of 2008 at the Hall induction ceremonies on Saturday. The game also will mark the NFL head-coaching debut of Washington's Jim Zorn.