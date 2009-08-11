Preseason in full swing as all clubs see action this week

Atlanta at Detroit (Saturday, NFL Network, 4 p.m. ET): The first overall selection in the 2009 NFL Draft, Matthew Stafford will make his debut at Ford Field under new Lions coach Jim Schwartz. Stafford and the Lions will hope to replicate the success of '08 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Matt Ryan, who quarterbacks the Falcons. The Falcons improved by seven wins in '08 and were one of seven teams to make the postseason after not qualifying the year before, the 13th consecutive season at least five teams have accomplished that feat.