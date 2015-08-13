Preseason fantasy injury tracker: Concern over Maclin?

Geno Smith, QB, NYJ

Injury: Jaw

Severity: Severe

Analysis: Tuesdays in the NFL have been busy for the last few weeks. Two weeks ago news of the Brady and Bell suspension appeals came down. Last week, it was Arian Foster's groin injury that sent the fantasy world spinning. And just this week, drama ensued in Florham Park when news broke that Geno Smith's jaw was violently displaced by a teammate in the locker room. Smith was prepping for a make-or-break campaign and had been looking good in camp practices. But his newfangled broken jaw will reportedly keep him sidelined for 6-10 weeks. Fortunately the Jets have a more than capable backup in Ryan Fitzpatrick who will take the reins in Smith's stead. Our experts have repeatedly expressed the opinion that the fantasy value of the other Jets' skill players like Brandon Marshall, Eric Decker and Chris Ivory won't be affected by Smith's absence. In fact, Fitzpatrick could even be an upgrade as far as New York's receiving corps is concerned. Either way, Smith wasn't likely to be drafted in any standard leagues and nor will Fitzpatrick. Marshall, Decker and Ivory all remain great bargain picks at their current late-round ADPs.