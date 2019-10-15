Preseason concussions down in practice from '18, up in games

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- The number of concussions suffered by NFL players during training camp and preseason games remained flat this year from last, although there was a significant drop in the number of concussions suffered during preseason practices this year, according to data given to team owners at the Fall League Meeting here Tuesday. Driving the number of practice concussions down has been a focus for the league in the last few seasons. The league's health and safety executives said the drop from 45 preseason practice concussions in 2018 to 30 this preseason was undoubtedly a reflection of the league's decision to ban four drills -- including the Oklahoma drill -- that often involve contact to the helmet, and the increased attention paid by coaches and players to safer practice techniques. The league has also banned helmets that perform poorly in safety testing, and all but 13 players league-wide are now wearing the highest-performing helmets available. The other 13 are wearing helmets that are deemed permissible by the league, although they have not been given the highest rating.