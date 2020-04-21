Prescott's franchise tag number exceeds $31 million

The $31 million is significantly closer to the rumored number Prescott was seeking in long-term contract talks before Dallas was forced to use the tag to keep the quarterback before the start of free agency in March. That should be encouraging to Cowboys fans, and it might increase the odds of Prescott either signing a long-term deal or accepting the risk of playing one season on the tag. Either way, Precsott is officially a $30 million man in 2020.