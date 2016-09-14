Around the NFL

Prescott not worried about Dez: 'Nobody is panicking'

Published: Sep 14, 2016 at 09:17 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Dez Bryant caught just one pass on five targets for eight yards in the Dallas Cowboys' opening-week loss to the New York Giants. While Cowboys fans might be freaking out over the lack of production from their star receiver, rookie quarterback Dak Prescott isn't fretting.

"We'll make that connection," Prescott said Wednesday, via the Dallas Morning News. "I'll put the ball in a better place. He'll make those catches."

Bryant caught Prescott's first pass of the game for eight yards on the opening drive and was shut out the rest of the way by an improved Giants defense. Bryant had a touchdown overturned, and Prescott missed him on a couple of deep off-target shots.

The prevailing thought entering the season was that the rookie quarterback would lean on Bryant's playmaking, perhaps even force the ball to the Pro Bowler too often. Instead, Prescott spread the ball around, completing passes to seven different targets.

Tight end Jason Witten led the Cowboys with nine receptions for 66 yards, with slot receiver Cole Beasley compiling eight catches for 65.

Prescott reiterated that he wants to get Bryant more involved, but won't force the issue.

"We'll get him the ball as it comes up in our offense," he said. "We're not gonna single out and say Dez has to get the ball on this play."

After one week as the starter, Prescott isn't panicking over the lack of touchdown drives or Byrant's nearly empty stat sheet.

"We'll get better," he said. "It's no big deal. Nobody is panicking. We all know we're headed in the right direction."

