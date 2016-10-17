Prescott, Kessler lead Pepsi Rookies of the Week

Published: Oct 17, 2016 at 04:35 PM

San Diego Chargers' Jatavis Brown, Cleveland Browns' Cody Kessler, Philadelphia Eagles' Wendell Smallwood, and Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott were the standout rookies for Week 6. Here's a deeper look at the nominees for Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors.

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Jatavis Brown, San Diego Chargers

Brown registered 14 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in a 21-13 win over the Denver Broncos.

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Prescott completed 18 of 27 passes for 247 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 30-16 win over the Green Bay Packers.

Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

Elliott rushed for 157 yards on 28 carries in a 30-16 win over the Green Bay Packers.

Wendell Smallwood, Philadelphia Eagles

Smallwood ran in a 86-yard kick return for a TD against the Washington Redskins.

Cody Kessler, Cleveland Browns

Kessler completed 26 of 41 passes for 336 yards and 2 TDs for a 105.3 passer rating against the Tennessee Titans.

