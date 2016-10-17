Prescott, Kessler lead Pepsi Rookies of the Week

San Diego Chargers' Jatavis Brown, Cleveland Browns' Cody Kessler, Philadelphia Eagles' Wendell Smallwood, and Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott were the standout rookies for Week 6. Here's a deeper look at the nominees for Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors.
PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Jatavis Brown, San Diego Chargers
Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
Prescott completed 18 of 27 passes for 247 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 30-16 win over the Green Bay Packers.
Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys
Wendell Smallwood, Philadelphia Eagles
Cody Kessler, Cleveland Browns
Kessler completed 26 of 41 passes for 336 yards and 2 TDs for a 105.3 passer rating against the Tennessee Titans.