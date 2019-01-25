Around the NFL

Prescott: Kellen Moore 'has got the mind' for OC job

Published: Jan 24, 2019 at 11:55 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

While the Dallas Cowboys remain mum on their offensive coordinator hire, the growing assumption is that Jason Garrett will hand the gig to rising assistant Kellen Moore.

Such a move would sit well with quarterback Dak Prescott.

"You look at Kellen, people say he can't do this or can't do that," Prescott said Thursday from the Pro Bowl, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "He is the winningest quarterback in college football history. He made a career for himself in the NFL for a long time because of how he knows the game, how quick he is in processing the information, seeing defenses, learning what is happening offensively and defensively. He has got the mind for it."

Prescott noted that he's not been told whether Moore will be the Cowboys' next OC. However, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday morning that while the Cowboys have yet to make it official, it is expected that Moore will be the offensive coordinator, Jon Kitna will be the quarterbacks coach and tight ends coach Doug Nussmeier will have more influence. Garrett, Rapoport continued, will not be calling plays as "the brass likes him overseeing."

"I am not sure what is going to happen going forward," Prescott said. "I have sat down and talked to Jerry (Jones) and the guys. They care for my opinion or whatever. But excited about what we are going to do moving forward. Excited whoever it is we are going to add. Obviously, we got options within our staff. I am just excited everybody is wanting to get better and doing the things that we need to do."

If he gets the coordinator gig, it would be a meteoric rise for the 29-year-old Moore. After going undrafted in 2012 out of Boise State, despite an award-winning career, the quarterback landed in Detroit for three seasons but did not see a regular-season snap. He then spent three years in Dallas, where he made two starts in 2015.

When with the Cowboys, Moore was very much viewed as a player-coach, especially during Prescott's rookie season, when Moore suffered a season-ending injury during training camp.

Moore moved from backup signal-caller in 2017 to the official QB coach in 2018. After a single season, he could get the OC gig, and that seems fine by Prescott.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Aaron Rodgers was admittedly off in latest Packers loss: 'I threw a lot of kinda wobblers tonight'

Amid an uncharacteristic autumn in Wisconsin, the latest unconventional chapter saw Aaron Rodgers miss badly on myriad throws and the Packers booed by cold and disenfranchised fans during Thursday night's 27-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 11: What We Learned from Titans' victory over Packers on Thursday night

Derrick Henry and a formidable defensive performance keyed the Titans' 27-17 victory over Aaron Rodgers and the host Packers on Thursday night.

news

Patrick Mahomes, Justin Jefferson, Justin Fields among stars on pace to set single-season records

Justin Fields and fellow quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Justin Herbert, wide receiver Justin Jefferson and running back Austin Ekeler could each be record-breakers by season's end.

news

Week 11 Thursday inactives: Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers

The official inactives for the Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.

news

Chiefs place WR Mecole Hardman (abdomen) on injured reserve

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without one of their big-play wide receivers for at least the next four weeks. The team on Thursday placed Mecole Hardman on injured reserve with an abdomen injury.

news

Browns-Bills Week 11 game moved to Detroit's Ford Field due to snowstorm

The NFL announced on Thursday that Sunday's game between the Browns and Bills has been moved from Buffalo to Detroit's Ford Field due to a snowstorm scheduled to hit Western New York.

news

Jets signing offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is returning to the NFL. The offensive lineman, who left football to participate in a Canadian medical residency program, is signing with the Jets following a workout with the team.

news

Eagles signing free-agent DT Ndamukong Suh ahead of playoff run

Ndamukong Suh's winding journey has finally led him to his next destination: Philadelphia. The Eagles are signing the 35-year-old defensive tackle.

news

Bills QB Josh Allen focused on 'making the smart play' after throwing six interceptions in three weeks

Josh Allen has developed a tendency to turn it over in key moments in recent weeks, throwing two interceptions in each of his last three games and driving his total up to a league-worst 10 on the year.

news

Aaron Jones: Packers playing 'playoff football' from here on out

Aaron Jones knows a postseason-minded approach will be necessary for the Packers to turn their season around before it is too late. Green Bay hosts the Titans tonight on "Thursday Night Football."

news

NFL monitoring weather in Buffalo as snowstorm threatens Sunday's Browns-Bills game

With a major snowstorm expected to hit Western New York in the coming days, the NFL is preparing for all eventualities. The league is monitoring weather around Buffalo ahead of Sunday's game between the  Browns and Bills at Highmark Stadium and is in communication with both clubs.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE