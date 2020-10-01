Prescott: 2020 Cowboys 'most explosive offense I've been a part of'

The Dallas Cowboys lead the NFL with 1,472 total net yards this season, the most in the first three games of a season in franchise history, and the fifth-most by any team in the Super Bowl era.

"No doubt that this is the most explosive offense I've been a part of," quarterback ﻿Dak Prescott﻿ said Thursday, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Through three weeks, the Cowboys offense has been a divebombing juggernaut, with Prescott dissecting poor pass defenses. Dallas is the only team with three players in the top 20 in the NFL in receiving yards in 2020: ﻿Amari Cooper﻿: 267 rec yards (8th in NFL); ﻿Michael Gallup﻿: 246 rec yards (13th in NFL); ﻿CeeDee Lamb﻿: 230 rec yards (T-16th in NFL).

Prescott's 1,188 pass yards this season leads the NFL. He is the first player since at least 1950 with 1,000-plus passing yards, 5-plus pass TDs and 3-plus rush TDs through his team's first three games.

Despite his stellar play, the Cowboys sit at 1-2 and are lucky not to be 0-3. Dallas is the only team in the Super Bowl era with 1,400-plus yards and a losing record in the first three games of a season.

Part of the issue for Dallas -- besides a porous defense -- is turnovers. Prescott himself has four giveaways this season (T-6th most in NFL).

"I have to be better with the ball," Prescott said. "Receivers have to help me as well, whether it's route discipline or ... spacing or whatever it is."

The Cowboys have gotten down each week and been forced to come back. While the Cowboys haven't fed Ezekiel Elliott as much this season -- first time in his career without 100-plus rush yards in any of the first three games of a season -- Prescott likes the tempo under Mike McCarthy, believing that the weapons at his disposal will wear down any opponent.