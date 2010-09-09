Pregame or wedding jitters? Saints fans marry before opener

Published: Sep 09, 2010 at 03:14 PM

NEW ORLEANS -- Tailgating crowds all but drowned out the pregame wedding vows. But newlywed Gloria Darlene Paige looked resplendent in a white pantsuit, sporting a black-and-gold beaded headpiece in the Saints' colors.

She and groom Charlie Vanderpool, whose black rose boutonniere featured a tiny Saints helmet, kicked off wedded life Thursday on a packed parking lot near the Louisiana Superdome before their favorite team's season opener against the Minnesota Vikings.

And the couple isn't in it just for better or for worse -- but for another Saints' Super Bowl victory.

"I want us to two-dat," Vanderpool said, New Orleans-speak for a championship repeat.

Paige suggested a September wedding, and Vanderpool, a lifelong Saints fan, chose the date. He sees many in the crowd only during football season but said, "They're family."

