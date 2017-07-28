Predictions on NFL's five QB competitions; Joe Flacco concern

Now, I know Hackenberg hasn't logged a regular-season snap and has been widely criticized for his offseason performance in OTAs/minicamps. Regardless, he should get the bulk of the reps in preseason to see if he shows steady improvement as a potential QB1. The Jets already know what they have in the 38-year-old McCown. If he performs well during the first few games, the team can give him an extended look in the third preseason game to see how he holds up in three quarters of play against as a starting defense. This would not only boost his confidence, but it would allow the rest of the team to become more comfortable with a young QB1 growing into the role.