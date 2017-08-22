Predicting how the 2017 Patriots offense will distribute the ball

I'm projecting the Patriots run the ball roughly 45 percent of the time, with Gillislee taking the majority -- about 35 percent -- of the carries in his first season with the team, due to his bigger frame (5-foot-11, 219 pounds). White, who played a pivotal role in the team's Super Bowl win in February, and Lewis will each see 25 percent of the total carries, IF Lewis can stay healthy. Due to the Patriots' schedule, in which the team will face some stout run defenses, I think New England will spread the defenses out, forcing them to use nickel and/or dime schemes, and White and Lewis will be the most beneficial in these instances. The remaining 15 percent is likely to be split between Burkhead, Brandon Bolden and the fullbacks. Without Blount, who had around two-thirds of the Pats' carries in 2016, every other player in the backfield will see his touches increase.