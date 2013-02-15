Pre-combine position rankings for 2013 NFL Draft

Published: Feb 15, 2013 at 01:50 PM
Mike Mayock

NFL Media draft analyst

With the NFL Scouting Combine beginning on Feb. 23, Mike Mayock unveils the first of his position-by-position rankings for the 2013 NFL Draft.

Quarterback

  1. Geno Smith, West Virginia
    1. Matt Barkley, USC
    2. Mike Glennon, NC State
    3. Ryan Nassib, Syracuse
    4. Landry Jones, Oklahoma

Running Back

  1. Eddie Lacy, Alabama
    1. Montee Ball, Wisconsin
    2. Andre Ellington, Clemson
    3. Giovani Bernard, North Carolina
    4. Marcus Lattimore, South Carolina

Wide Receiver

  1. Cordarrelle Patterson, Tennessee
    1. Keenan Allen, Cal
    2. Terrance Williams, Baylor
    3. Tavon Austin, West Virginia
    4. Quinton Patton, Louisiana Tech

Tight End

  1. Tyler Eifert, Notre Dame
    1. Zach Ertz, Stanford
    2. Gavin Escobar, San Diego State
    3. Travis Kelce, Cincinnati
    4. Jordan Reed, Florida

Center

  1. Travis Frederick, Wisconsin
    1. Brian Schwenke, Cal
    2. Barrett Jones, Alabama
    3. Khaled Holmes, USC
    4. Braxston Cave, Notre Dame

Guard

  1. Chance Warmack, Alabama
    1. Jonathan Cooper, North Carolina
    2. Larry Warford, Kentucky
    3. Kyle Long, Oregon
    4. Brian Winters, Kent State

Tackle

  1. Luke Joeckel, Texas A&M
    1. Eric Fisher, Central Michigan
    2. Lane Johnson, Oklahoma
    3. D.J. Fluker, Alabama
      T-5. Menelik Watson, Florida State
      T-5. Justin Pugh, Syracuse

Defensive End

  1. Bjoern Werner, Florida State
    1. Damontre Moore, Texas A&M
    2. Ezekiel Ansah, BYU
    3. Sam Montgomery, LSU
      T-5. Datone Jones, UCLA
      T-5. Margus Hunt, SMU

Defensive Tackle

  1. Sharrif Floyd, Florida
    1. Star Lotulelei, Utah
    2. Sheldon Richardson, Missouri
    3. Sylvester Williams, North Carolina
      T-5. Kawann Short, Purdue
      T-5. Johnathan Hankins, Ohio State

Outside linebacker

  1. Dion Jordan, Oregon
    1. Jarvis Jones, Georgia
    2. Khaseem Greene, Rutgers
    3. Barkevious Mingo, LSU
    4. Arthur Brown, Kansas State

Brooks: Five best fits for Te'o

Manti Te'o is one of the NFL draft's most intriguing prospects. Where will he land? Bucky Brooks finds five solid fits. More ...

Inside linebacker

  1. Alec Ogletree, Georgia
    1. Manti Te'o, Notre Dame
    2. Kevin Minter, LSU
    3. Kevin Reddick, North Carolina
    4. Kiko Alonso, Oregon

Cornerback

  1. Dee Milliner, Alabama
    1. Xavier Rhodes, Florida State
    2. Johnthan Banks, Mississippi State
    3. Desmond Trufant, Washington
    4. Jordan Poyer, Oregon State

Safety

  1. Kenny Vaccaro, Texas
    1. Matt Elam, Florida
    2. Johnathan Cyprien, Florida International
    3. Eric Reid, LSU
    4. Zeke Motta, Notre Dame
