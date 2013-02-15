Pre-combine position rankings for 2013 NFL Draft

With the NFL Scouting Combine beginning on Feb. 23, Mike Mayock unveils the first of his position-by-position rankings for the 2013 NFL Draft.
Quarterback
- Geno Smith, West Virginia
- Matt Barkley, USC
- Mike Glennon, NC State
- Ryan Nassib, Syracuse
- Landry Jones, Oklahoma
Running Back
- Eddie Lacy, Alabama
- Montee Ball, Wisconsin
- Andre Ellington, Clemson
- Giovani Bernard, North Carolina
- Marcus Lattimore, South Carolina
Wide Receiver
- Cordarrelle Patterson, Tennessee
- Keenan Allen, Cal
- Terrance Williams, Baylor
- Tavon Austin, West Virginia
- Quinton Patton, Louisiana Tech
Tight End
- Tyler Eifert, Notre Dame
- Zach Ertz, Stanford
- Gavin Escobar, San Diego State
- Travis Kelce, Cincinnati
- Jordan Reed, Florida
Center
- Travis Frederick, Wisconsin
- Brian Schwenke, Cal
- Barrett Jones, Alabama
- Khaled Holmes, USC
- Braxston Cave, Notre Dame
Guard
- Chance Warmack, Alabama
- Jonathan Cooper, North Carolina
- Larry Warford, Kentucky
- Kyle Long, Oregon
- Brian Winters, Kent State
Tackle
- Luke Joeckel, Texas A&M
- Eric Fisher, Central Michigan
- Lane Johnson, Oklahoma
- D.J. Fluker, Alabama
T-5. Menelik Watson, Florida State
T-5. Justin Pugh, Syracuse
Defensive End
- Bjoern Werner, Florida State
- Damontre Moore, Texas A&M
- Ezekiel Ansah, BYU
- Sam Montgomery, LSU
T-5. Datone Jones, UCLA
T-5. Margus Hunt, SMU
Defensive Tackle
- Sharrif Floyd, Florida
- Star Lotulelei, Utah
- Sheldon Richardson, Missouri
- Sylvester Williams, North Carolina
T-5. Kawann Short, Purdue
T-5. Johnathan Hankins, Ohio State
Outside linebacker
- Dion Jordan, Oregon
- Jarvis Jones, Georgia
- Khaseem Greene, Rutgers
- Barkevious Mingo, LSU
- Arthur Brown, Kansas State
Inside linebacker
- Alec Ogletree, Georgia
- Manti Te'o, Notre Dame
- Kevin Minter, LSU
- Kevin Reddick, North Carolina
- Kiko Alonso, Oregon
Cornerback
- Dee Milliner, Alabama
- Xavier Rhodes, Florida State
- Johnthan Banks, Mississippi State
- Desmond Trufant, Washington
- Jordan Poyer, Oregon State
Safety
- Kenny Vaccaro, Texas
- Matt Elam, Florida
- Johnathan Cyprien, Florida International
- Eric Reid, LSU
- Zeke Motta, Notre Dame