Praise, questions linger from Super Bowl over concussion protocol

Published: Feb 02, 2015 at 04:39 AM

Monday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • USA Today talked to current and former players about the first season of HGH testing in the NFL.
  • Bloomberg reported that Elizabeth G. Nabel turned down the position of the NFL's chief medical officer to remain at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Saints DE Cameron Jordan: Defense's confidence 'through that roof' after winning with multiple quarterbacks

Over the past three seasons, New Orleans has had six quarterbacks start games for it, but has still put together winning campaigns. Being able to win no matter who's at QB has Cameron Jordan and Co.'s confidence "boosted through that roof."

news

'Old guy' Amari Cooper embracing leadership role in first season with Browns

Just 28 and entering his initial campaign in Cleveland, former Cowboys and Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper is taking on a leadership role.

news

Michael Strahan on first-rounder Kayvon Thibodeaux: 'I believe we got a good pick who's going to bring some joy to Giants fans'

New York Giants first-round rookie pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux boasts the potential to do much the same, and Strahan has quickly become an engaged supporter of Big Blue's prized prospect.

news

Chris Oladokun, Steelers' other QB draft pick, striving to prove 'I do belong here'

While first-round quarterback Kenny Pickett is competing for a Steelers starting job, seventh-round QB Chris Oladokun is very much competing for a roster spot.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW