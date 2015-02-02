Praise, questions linger from Super Bowl over concussion protocol

Monday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- The Detroit Free Press reported that questions lingered after Sunday's Super Bowl XLIX about whether New England Patriots wide receiver Julius Edelman played late in the game with a concussion. Pro Football Talk and The National Football Post also looked at the issue. * The New York Times reported that Edelman said he was not allowed to talk about injuries.
- However, The Associated Press reported Monday that Edelman passed sideline concussion tests during the fourth quarter, according to a source close to the situation.
- Forbes reported that the X2Bio software used by the NFL helped to make the call that Seattle Seahawks defensive end Cliff Avril should be placed in the league's concussion protocol.
- USA Today took a closer look at the public service announcement for NoMore.org during Sunday's Super Bowl that earned the NFL praise for its impact. The Washington Post called it the most powerful TV ad of the game.
- Bloomberg reported that Elizabeth G. Nabel turned down the position of the NFL's chief medical officer to remain at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.
- Fox News featured former New York Giants lineman Leonard Marshall, who has created an educational road show on how to avoid and treat head injuries in sports.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor