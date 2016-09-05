Practice squad roundup: Patriots add Bishop Sankey

The New England Patriots stashed the top running back selected in the 2014 draft on their practice squad.
The Pats signed Bishop Sankey to their practice squad Sunday after the tailback cleared waivers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Sankey was cut by the Tennessee Titans over the weekend after two lackluster seasons. The 23-year-old back earned 762 yards rushing on 199 carries (3.8 yards per tote) and 272 receiving yards on 32 receptions.
With Dion Lewis starting the season on PUP, the shifty Sankey could be insurance for the Pats down the line if he progresses on the practice squad. New England's initial 53-man roster included LeGarrette Blount, James White, Brandon Bolden, D.J. Foster and James Develin at the running back spot.
Each NFL team is allowed to carry 10 practice squad members.
Denver Broncos: Juwan Thompson, running back. Thompson played a big-back/fullback role in Denver the past two seasons, rushing 72 times for 320 yards. He's clearly familiar with Gary Kubiak's system and could get a call up if injuries strike C.J. Anderson, Devontae Booker, Kapri Bibbs or fullback Andy Janovich.
Minnesota Vikings: Moritz Boehringer, wide receiver. The darling of the NFL draft will get a chance to continue his NFL tutelage. A raw athlete lacking experience, the German needs the practice reps. Boehringer is the type of player the practice squad is meant for.
The Vikings also added guard Willie Beavers to their practice squad. The Vikings' fourth-round pick was the highest 2016 draft selection waived Saturday.
Carolina Panthers: Zack Sanchez, corner. The Panthers' fifth-round pick didn't make the initial 53-man roster, but won't be headed out of North Carolina. A slot corner, Sanchez could work his way back onto the roster if injury strikes or he impresses coaches during practices.
Baltimore Ravens, Keenan Reynolds, wide receiver/kick returner. Baltimore drafted the former Navy quarterback in the sixth round, but waived him Saturday to make room for legendary return manDevin Hester. If Hester doesn't pan out with the Ravens, Reynolds could slide back into the active roster.
San Francisco 49ers: Marcus Rush, linebacker. Many were surprised Rush was cut after a standout preseason. The aptly-named Rush led the NFL in preseason sacks with six. After not being claimed on the waiver wire, the Michigan State product has a chance to prove to the 49ers staff the preseason wasn't a fluke. San Francisco also signed running back Kelvin Taylor, the son of Fred Taylor, to the practice squad, per Rapoport.
Cleveland Browns: Kevin Hogan, quarterback. With the addition of Hogan, Cleveland adds another Pac-12 quarterback to its roster, per Rapoport, alongside USC's Cody Kessler. Hogan was drafted by the Chiefs out of Stanford in the fifth round, but was waived by the team in favor of Tyler Bray.
Chicago Bears: Daniel Braverman, wide receiver. Maybe you don't care about the undersized receiver from Western Michigan, but I love the guy. Braverman has good hands and can contribute in the passing game and on special teams. The Chicago Tribune reported the seventh-round pick will joining the Bears' practice squad. I'll continue to loudly root for Braverman to get a shot on an NFL roster. The dream lives on in Chicago.
Chicago Bears: Matt Barkley, quarterback. Barkley's journey continues. After falling in the 2013 draft, the fourth-round pick spent two years in Philadelphia and sat out all last year in Arizona. Barkley played well this preseason, particularly in the final tilt. His lack of arm strength and turnovers in preseason are a concern for the former USC product. For the Bears, he'll work behind Jay Cutler and Brian Hoyer. With the future uncertain under center in Chicago there are worse places to be for a young arm.