Practice squad roundup: Patriots add Bishop Sankey

Chicago Bears: Matt Barkley, quarterback. Barkley's journey continues. After falling in the 2013 draft, the fourth-round pick spent two years in Philadelphia and sat out all last year in Arizona. Barkley played well this preseason, particularly in the final tilt. His lack of arm strength and turnovers in preseason are a concern for the former USC product. For the Bears, he'll work behind Jay Cutler and Brian Hoyer. With the future uncertain under center in Chicago there are worse places to be for a young arm.