Practice reports: Burress participates in walk-through

Editor's Note: Below are the pool reports filed Saturday from team practices.
Giants practice report
The Giants completed their final practice before Super Bowl XLII, a roughly 50-minute walk-through session in which all players participated.
"We're excited and we're ready to go," Giants coach Tom Coughlin said. "It's been a nice week in terms of working up to (the game) and we find ourselves right here, so we're looking forward to it."
Wide receiver Plaxico Burress, unable to practice this week due to ankle and knee injuries, participated in the walk-through without limitation.
"I think he's a little bit better today," Coughlin said. "He gets a little bit better each day, and hopefully we'll be able to have some further improvement tomorrow."
The walk-through began with an abbreviated stretching session, followed by special teams, defense and offense.
Team president John Mara and general manager Jerry Reese watched from the sideline under sunny skies at the Arizona Cardinals' practice facility in Tempe.
Lt. Col. Greg Gadson, an inspirational figure for the Giants this season, watched from the sideline with his son, Jaelen. The elder Gadson, who lost both legs to a roadside bomb in Iraq, served an an honorary team captain, along with Hall of Famer Harry Carson, for the NFC Championship Game.
-- Mike Sando
Patriots practice report
The atmosphere was more family picnic than Super Bowl preparation for New England on Saturday as the Patriots enjoyed a brief stop at the University of Phoenix Stadium. The team did not have a walk-through, as promised, instead spending a fun hour with family, interrupted only by a brief team photograph session.
"This is what we usually do," said coach Bill Belichick, who patiently posed for photographs with players and their families dressed in his signature grey sweatshirt with cut down sleeves along with a white visor. "The first year was a little different because of the short week. It was just a one-week Super Bowl. The last three, it's been good. It gives the families a fun day."
Belichick said every player was present and accounted for on Saturday. He was asked for a final thought on the game.
"We're playing a good team," he said. "We're as ready as we're going to be. It's time to go play."
-- Mike Mulligan, Chicago Sun-Times