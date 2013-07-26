PPR Draft review: Don't overlook your RBs

The main strategy is to get your running backs early if you can, wait for the value pick at QB, and dont be afraid to get the top defense at the appropriate time. Picking third overall is the toughest spot in this year's draft. It's a tough decision between many players and for me it boiled down to Jamaal Charles versus Doug Martin. I could go either way, but I took Charles because I believe in his ability to break big plays and I trust Andy Reid's track record with feature backs. The pistol might be the new read option in 2013 and Charles has the most upside of any RB not named Peterson or Foster.