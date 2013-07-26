PPR Draft review: Don't overlook your RBs

Your fantasy football team plays in the NFL, and you should too! Sign up today to play the official free and customizable fantasy game of the National Football League!
NFL.com held its second experts league mock draft of the year on Friday, July 19th. The PPR scoring league consists of NFL Fantasy LIVE members Dave Dameshek, Elliot Harrison, Michael Fabiano, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Jaime Maggio, Adam Rank, Matt "Money" Smith and Jason Smith. Also in the league was NFL.com associate fantasy editor John Juhasz. Each owner was required to put together a lineup of one quarterback, two running backs, two wide receivers, one flex (RB/WR/TE), one tight end, one kicker and one defense/special teams unit.
What was your draft strategy?
The main strategy is to get your running backs early if you can, wait for the value pick at QB, and dont be afraid to get the top defense at the appropriate time. Picking third overall is the toughest spot in this year's draft. It's a tough decision between many players and for me it boiled down to Jamaal Charles versus Doug Martin. I could go either way, but I took Charles because I believe in his ability to break big plays and I trust Andy Reid's track record with feature backs. The pistol might be the new read option in 2013 and Charles has the most upside of any RB not named Peterson or Foster.
Did your strategy work?
I feel like I nailed this draft almost to perfection. I think Steven Jackson is going to have a giant season, and I'm so glad he was still available in the late second round. My 1-2 punch at WR is dynamic, and I got the No. 3 QB in all of fantasy football in the fifth round. Cam Newton has been in the top four at QB in both of his first two seasons. I expect his numbers to rise in his third season as a QB in the NFL.
What was your favorite pick(s)?
So many to choose from, but I think Steven Jackson is my favorite pick. He has been a first-round RB for nearly a decade in fantasy football and for the first time since the Greatest Show on Turf broke up, he finally has a good QB and good offense to support him. Defenses can't just load the box on him anymore and I expect he will produce in the upper echelon of fantasy RBs in 2013. He is the 13th overall player on my board, and I got him at 22.
What pick(s) do you most regret?
Greg Olsen. I'm still working out what to do about the lack of TEs in this year's fantasy football. I'm finding the best thing to do is wait and take a talented player who could produce, like a Dwayne Allen or Jermichael Finley, rather than reaching for a mediocre TE. Olsen might end up being a good pick, but I think the strategy I will use going forward will be to wait at TE.
Who drafted the best team?
I have to say Fabiano had a pretty solid draft. That's as close as I am going to get to saying Fabiano drafted the best team.