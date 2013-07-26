PPR Draft review: A quality RB will never hurt

Your fantasy football team plays in the NFL, and you should too! Sign up today to play the official free and customizable fantasy game of the National Football League!
NFL.com held its second experts league mock draft of the year on Friday, July 19th. The standard scoring league consists of NFL Fantasy LIVE members Dave Dameshek, Elliot Harrison, Michael Fabiano, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Jaime Maggio, Adam Rank, Matt "Money" Smith and Jason Smith. Also in the league are NFL.com fantasy editor Marcas Grant and NFL.com associate fantasy editor John Juhasz. Each owner was required to put together a lineup of one quarterback, two running backs, two wide receivers, one flex (RB/WR/TE), one tight end, one kicker and one defense/special teams unit.
*What do our experts think of their draft? Read their personal analysis - Teams 1-5, and Teams 6-10. *
*Note: To view the entire 15-round mock draft, click here.
*
NFL.com held it's first experts league mock draft of the year on Monday, May 20th. The standard scoring league consists of NFL Fantasy LIVE members Dave Dameshek, Elliot Harrison, Michael Fabiano, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Jaime Maggio, Adam Rank, Matt "Money" Smith and Jason Smith. Also in the league are NFL.com fantasy editor Marcas Grant and NFL.com associate editor John Juhasz. Each owner was required to put together a lineup of one quarterback, two running backs, two wide receivers, one flex (RB/WR/TE), one tight end, one kicker and one defense/special teams unit.
It might have been a PPR draft, but I still believe the same thing - you can't go wrong with a lot of quality running backs. I took three of them with my first four picks, including Marshawn Lynch with the seventh-overall selection. After rounding out my first five selections with a No. 1 receiver (Dez Bryant) and a top-level quarterback (Peyton Manning), it was then all about grabbing the best player available.
Did your draft strategy work?
Did my strategy work? Does Indiana Jones hate snakes? I was able to land enough low-risk prospects to fill out my starting lineup that I could take a chance on more iffy guys like BenJarvus Green-Ellis and Fred Jackson later in the draft. When you're rolling with Frank Gore as a flex option, you can be a little more daring.
What was your favorite pick(s)?
In increasing order, I really like my picks in the 11th (Brandon Myers), 12th (Bryce Brown) and 13th (Sidney Rice) rounds. I've had little shame in touting Myers as a sleeper while Brown has solid fantasy reserve potential in Chip Kelly's offense. As for Rice, he led the Seahawks in targets last season. He'll probably lose that title with Percy Harvin now on the roster, but a No. 2 receiving option in a potentially explosive offense? And in the 13th round, to boot? That was too good to pass up.
What pick(s) do you most regret?
I wasn't all that thrilled with the Fred Jackson pick. I was locked onto Daryl Richardson, but he was snagged with the selection directly ahead of me. It's mostly the injury concerns that have me worried about Jackson. If he can stay on the field, this move won't look as sketchy as it does right now.
Who drafted the best fantasy team?
This is the part where I pat myself on the back. I've always been a fan of having a selection somewhere in the middle three picks and at seven, I was able to get just about everything I wanted. With a mixture of proven fantasy studs and sleepers I feel really confident about, I'd be pretty excited to see this team perform.