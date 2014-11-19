Power Up!: NFL level kettlebell workouts

*Looking to build muscle and power, but don't have the time to commit to the gym? NFL Up! has your back. Here's a compilation of workouts to improve power and strength from some NFL elite. All you'll need is a pair of kettlebells and you're ready. So, get Up! from that couch!
**Instructions:
Repeat the below circuit three to six times. Go for three to five reps to failure. Rest time should be about three minutes between sets. This is a power workout, so you'll want to go with heavier kettlebells. For a bigger focus on fat burning, increase the reps and lessen the amount of weight and rest.
1. Kettlebell Step-Up
Start off the workout with this step-up drill to help get the heart rate up. You can always use a bench or a chair in place of a bar stool.
2. Double Kettlebell Sumo Deadlift
Build power and explosiveness with this drill. Try this one from an elevated position for more intensity.
3. Kettlebell High Pull
Build strength and sculpt the upper body with this high pull. Remember to keep the core engaged.
4. Single-Arm Bent Over Row
Focus on one arm at a time here to not only build strength but also improve stability.
5. Kneeling Kettlebell Press
Get the core involved with this workout. This exercise also helps build better posture.
Get more workouts from Rey Maualuga, Kyle Long, Brian Orakpo, Taylor Mays and James Ihedigbo at NFL Up!