Power Rankings: Nine best J.J. Watt recruiting efforts

﻿J.J. Watt﻿ is taking a scientific approach to his first free agency.

The rest of us aren't nearly as patient.

It's not every day a three-time Defensive Player of the Year hits the market. So everyone -- from NFL players to hockey teams to hot dog establishments -- is recruiting Watt harder than when he left Pewaukee High School.

Here are the nine best shoot-your-shot posts to lure J.J. to a new team: