Power Rankings: Nine best J.J. Watt recruiting efforts

Published: Feb 24, 2021 at 10:41 AM
Nick Toney

Editor, The Checkdown

﻿J.J. Watt﻿ is taking a scientific approach to his first free agency.

The rest of us aren't nearly as patient.

It's not every day a three-time Defensive Player of the Year hits the market. So everyone -- from NFL players to hockey teams to hot dog establishments -- is recruiting Watt harder than when he left Pewaukee High School.

Here are the nine best shoot-your-shot posts to lure J.J. to a new team:

9. Eagles tackle Lane Johnson with the classic eyes emoji

8. Jets tackle ﻿Mekhi Becton﻿ busts out the chant

7. Culver's Frozen Custard digs up some sweet receipts for the Packers

6. Bills WR ﻿Stefon Diggs﻿ wants to talk Buffalo, Bills long snapper ﻿Reid Ferguson﻿ wants to talk Chelsea

5. Legendary Windy City eateries want J.J. in Chicago

4. WWE star The Miz makes an emotional pitch for Cleveland

3. Switching sports? That's a Wild idea

2. ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿ wants a desert reunion for some unfinished business

  1. Think T.J.'s shoveling driveways just to be a good brother? Think again

