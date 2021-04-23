Power Rankings: 10 players who should reclaim college jersey numbers

Published: Apr 23, 2021 at 01:20 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-Toney_1400x1000
Nick Toney

Editor, The Checkdown

Throwback jerseys are one thing. 

The impending uniform free-for-all about to hit NFL rosters is a whole new ballgame. 

NFL stars are already scheming their new aesthetics after the league relaxed its ruled governing position and jersey numbers. Linebackers, defensive backs, and offensive skill position players are the chief groups eligible for a new number starting in 2021.

This means the biggest NFL stars could revert to college-like jerseys -- but should they? Here are the 10 big names who'd look a lot better rocking their old digits from back in the day:

10. Ezekiel Elliott

There's something so satisfying about watching a big ballcarrier like Zeke rumble in a No. 15 jersey, like he did back at Ohio State.

9. Justin Jefferson

The Rookie of the Year runner-up made a name for himself in the 18 jersey. But No. 2 just looked so good when he was a Bayou Bengal.

8. JuJu Smith-Schuster

He wore No. 9 at USC. When he joined the Steelers, he stuck a one in front of it. Now, JuJu looks like he's considering a switch back.

7. Jalen Ramsey

Secret's out. The star Rams CB let his jersey preferences be known for all his Twitter followers to see.

6. Patrick Peterson/Tyrann Mathieu/Leonard Fournette/etc.

LSU's No. 7 jersey is sacred. Those who wore it down in Baton Rouge should at least consider rocking it in the league.

5. Alvin Kamara

Kamara's pulled off the impossible — looking good as a RB with a number in the 40s. His old No. 6 at Tennessee has some swagger befitting a playmaker of his ilk.

4. DeAndre Hopkins

Looks like DeAndre wants to pull a LeBron and bring back his old Clemson jersey number.

3. Chase Young

Before the rule change, Washington's Defensive Rookie of the Year had the swaggiest pass rushing number. After the rule change? His old No. 2 has to be in play. It just looks too good.

2. Christian McCaffrey

We never got to see Reggie Bush wear No. 5 in the pros; fellow PAC 12 product Christian McCaffrey could take up that mantle with his old Stanford digits.

1. Derrick Henry

Let's be real: King Henry should get an exemption to wear No. 0, the percentage a single defender has of bringing him down. Until that day comes, it'd be amazing to see the NFL's biggest back wearing a single-digit jersey once reserved for kickers. He wore No. 2 at Alabama and as a rookie and it looked wonderful.

Related Content

news

Steelers CB Justin Layne arrested on gun charge after traffic stop

Steelers CB ﻿Justin Layne﻿ was arrested Friday in Ohio after police said they found a loaded gun in his car during an early morning traffic stop.
news

Roundup: Former Chiefs LT Eric Fisher talking to multiple teams

Left tackle Eric Fisher could have a new football home soon. The former Pro Bowler has been talking to numerous teams and is someone to keep an eye on after the draft, Ian Rapoport reports. One of those teams is the Chiefs.
news

Chiefs acquire OT Orlando Brown in trade with Ravens

The Chiefs agreed to acquire Ravens tackle Orlando Brown in a blockbuster deal between two AFC rivals, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday.
news

Chiefs GM Brett Veach plans to discuss Tyrann Mathieu extension more extensively after draft

The Chiefs want to keep one of the best safeties in the NFL in Kansas City beyond this season. GM Brett Veach said Friday that getting an extension done with ﻿Tyrann Mathieu﻿ will become a priority sometime after the 2021 NFL Draft. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW