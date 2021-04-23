Power Rankings: 10 players who should reclaim college jersey numbers

This means the biggest NFL stars could revert to college-like jerseys -- but should they? Here are the 10 big names who'd look a lot better rocking their old digits from back in the day:

10. Ezekiel Elliott

There's something so satisfying about watching a big ballcarrier like Zeke rumble in a No. 15 jersey, like he did back at Ohio State.

9. Justin Jefferson

The Rookie of the Year runner-up made a name for himself in the 18 jersey. But No. 2 just looked so good when he was a Bayou Bengal.

8. JuJu Smith-Schuster

He wore No. 9 at USC. When he joined the Steelers, he stuck a one in front of it. Now, JuJu looks like he's considering a switch back.

7. Jalen Ramsey

Secret's out. The star Rams CB let his jersey preferences be known for all his Twitter followers to see.

6. Patrick Peterson/Tyrann Mathieu/Leonard Fournette/etc.

LSU's No. 7 jersey is sacred. Those who wore it down in Baton Rouge should at least consider rocking it in the league.

5. Alvin Kamara