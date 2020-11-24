Power Rankings: 10 Best Derek Carr Staring Memes

Out in Vegas, the Raiders are a serious playoff contender.
On the Internet, their QB is now a meme.
Sunday Night Football cameras caught Derek Carr giving the most evil of eyes during his Sunday Night Football showdown against the champion Chiefs. It didn't take long for social media to run wild with the screen grab.
Here are the 10 best Carr memes out there, power ranked for your convenience:
10. Carr activates 'Bron Mode:
9. Carr's stare creates a New Wave:
8. A death stare in the Death Star:
7. A look fit for the Undertaker:
6. Carr changes from No. 4 to Eleven:
5. Carr's stare > Herbert's hair:
4. A Shining example of how not to look at the camera:
3. Just missing some braces and a magnifying glass:
2. This look straight to camera is NOOOOOT OKAAAAY:
1. But in the end, it didn't even matter: