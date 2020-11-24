Power Rankings: 10 Best Derek Carr Staring Memes

Published: Nov 24, 2020 at 04:08 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-Toney_1400x1000
Nick Toney

Editor, The Checkdown

Out in Vegas, the Raiders are a serious playoff contender.

On the Internet, their QB is now a meme. 

Sunday Night Football cameras caught Derek Carr giving the most evil of eyes during his Sunday Night Football showdown against the champion Chiefs. It didn't take long for social media to run wild with the screen grab.

Here are the 10 best Carr memes out there, power ranked for your convenience:

10. Carr activates 'Bron Mode:

9. Carr's stare creates a New Wave:

8. A death stare in the Death Star:

7. A look fit for the Undertaker:

6. Carr changes from No. 4 to Eleven:

5. Carr's stare > Herbert's hair:

4. A Shining example of how not to look at the camera:

3. Just missing some braces and a magnifying glass:

2. This look straight to camera is NOOOOOT OKAAAAY:

1. But in the end, it didn't even matter:

Related Content

news

Entire Jaguars defensive staff not at facility due to COVID protocols

Due to a positive coronavirus test, the Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coaching staff is not at the team facility on Tuesday in adherence to league COVID-19 protocols, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported.
news

Steelers can become first team to clinch playoff berth this season

The Pittsburgh Steelers are the only undefeated team left this season and could become the first to clinch a playoff berth this week.
news

Chargers to designate RB Austin Ekeler to return from injured reserve

The Chargers are set to welcome a friendly face back to their backfield in the weeks ahead. Los Angeles plans to designate running back ﻿Austin Ekeler﻿ to return from injured reserve this week
news

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians blames lack of continuity for offense's issues

Bruce Arians told reporters Tuesday he doesn't think ﻿Tom Brady﻿ has a confidence problem, even after Brady threw two game-swinging interceptions in Tampa Bay's loss to Los Angeles.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL