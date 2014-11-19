Around the NFL

Pouncey: LeGarrette Blount's release a 'blessing'

Published: Nov 19, 2014 at 12:13 AM

There's a good chance we might hear more tales of LeGarrette Blount's insubordination in the coming weeks.

The former Steelers running back, who was released following a moment Monday when he reportedly walked off the field before the game was over, didn't make many friends during his brief tenure in Pittsburgh.

Team captain Maurkice Pouncey called the decision "a blessing in disguise" on Tuesday.

"You know what, man, we have a good team," Pouncey said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "If you don't want to be here, don't be here. At the end of the day, you have your decision to make as a man, and he made it."

The biggest concern for Pittsburgh might have been Blount's relationship with star second-year back Le'Veon Bell. The Post-Gazette reported that some were concerned Blount was corrupting the promising feature back.

Now, though, the Steelers will work to find someone to supplement Blount in that backup role. Someone whom they know will remain on the field for all four quarters.

