Pouncey expects '100 percent' anthem participation

"We love this country. This is America," Pouncey added. "Yeah, we know that there's injustice in this world and different things, but for me, personally, football is football. And that's why we need to end our protest. I told a lot of the guys if you want to do anything in the offseason, or on Tuesdays, I'm fully for it. Team Pouncey will be there with you with everybody we have in organization. We'll be there and we'll help you do whatever you want. But we're football players. And I hate that media and everyone else tries to put politics in this and all this different stuff. Trust me, this team loves this flag. We love what we represent. In this whole entire organization, trust me. Mr. Rooney -- we feel just as bad as everybody else does because it's a lot on our shoulders. And trust me, we really do. And this week we're going to show that. We know that we're sorry for all our fans that were upset about the things that went down. I honestly think that we'll come together and all this will be totally out the window."