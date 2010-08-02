Potential holdouts Wayne, Mathis at Colts' first camp practice

Published: Aug 02, 2010 at 06:06 AM

ANDERSON, Ind. -- Indianapolis Colts receiver Reggie Wayne and defensive end Robert Mathis are back in their usual spots on the practice field.

After speculation that the two Pro Bowlers might be training camp holdouts, Wayne and Mathis both made it onto the field with their Colts teammates for the first practice Monday morning at Anderson University.

Wayne and Mathis had skipped all of the Colts' mini-camp workouts, including a three-day mandatory mini-camp for all players in June.

The only player missing Monday morning was first-round pick Jerry Hughes and the Colts expected him to work out later in the day.

Safety Bob Sanders also practiced Monday morning. It is only the second time since 2006 that Sanders has not opened camp on the physically unable to perform list.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jordan Love focused on improving, not future with Packers: 'I'll take what I'm given and run with it'

After another offseason of Aaron Rodgers trade and retirement rumors and additional discussions regarding whether the Packers could trade Jordan Love, the third-year signal-caller is focusing simply on improving himself, not where the future lies.

news

Ravens LB Patrick Queen planning Year 3 breakout by staying 'on the field all the time now'

Patrick Queen has started every game in his two-year career but saw his playing time curtailed last season. Queen was on the field for 76 percent last season, down from 80 percent as a rookie. In Year 3, he doesn't want to come off the field.

news

Chiefs want Marquez Valdes-Scantling to be more than deep threat in first season in Kansas City

As the Chiefs turn the page from the Tyreek Hill era, one of the replacements brought in, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, is already building chemistry with quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

news

Mike McCarthy 'not worried' about Dalton Schultz's contract situation: 'Business is business'

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy's reaction to Dalton Schultz's absence mirrors that of teammate Dak Prescott -- who said earlier in the week he understands the tight end's position, having gone through a similar situation before getting paid.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW