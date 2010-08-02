Potential holdouts Wayne, Mathis at Colts' first camp practice

ANDERSON, Ind. -- Indianapolis Colts receiver Reggie Wayne and defensive end Robert Mathis are back in their usual spots on the practice field.
Wayne and Mathis had skipped all of the Colts' mini-camp workouts, including a three-day mandatory mini-camp for all players in June.
The only player missing Monday morning was first-round pick Jerry Hughes and the Colts expected him to work out later in the day.
Safety Bob Sanders also practiced Monday morning. It is only the second time since 2006 that Sanders has not opened camp on the physically unable to perform list.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press