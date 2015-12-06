Potential Carson project development land unavailable

*"A 200-acre plot of land adjacent to the Carson project put forth by the Raiders and Chargers for a possible move is now viewed as no longer available to them, according to sources briefed on their situation. The land -- The Links at Victoria Golf Course -- would have been used for future long-term development and parking in the potential new stadium. It was one of the plots considered for acquisition in the event NFL owners approve the Carson project at the slated January meeting. But based on a number of factors, including some politics, it's now viewed as not happening. *