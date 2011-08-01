Potential bargains remain on free-agent market

Published: Aug 01, 2011 at 03:53 AM

Less than a week into free agency and prizes like Nnamdi Asomugha and Charles Johnson are gone, but there are still plenty of potential bargains to be had. Coaches and general managers have emphasized the fluidity of rosters and expect veterans to continue trickling into camp over the next week or two.

"The guys I signed so far can't even practice until August 4," one coach told me, "so what's the big deal with signing a few guys this week or even early next week?"

We're moving away from the big five- and six-year deals that include millions guaranteed. The majority of the signings now are of the one- (i.e. Cedric Benson, Plaxico Burress, Daniel Muir, Barrett Ruud) and two-year variety (Matt Light, Chris Spencer, Todd Heap). The economic realities now put some other very good free agents at a crossroad. Do they hold out for more money or take a short-term deal and get back in the market as soon as possible?

It's a great week to lock up talent at a reasonable price. Here's my top 40 list of remaining free agents:

  1. Zach Miller , Raiders, TE (Agreed to deal with Seattle)
    1. Ahmad Bradshaw , Giants, RB (Re-signed with New York)
    2. Braylon Edwards, Jets, WR
    3. Kevin Boss, Giants, TE
    4. Roman Harper , Saints, S (Re-signed with New Orleans)
    5. Aubrayo Franklin , 49ers, NT (Agreed to deal with New Orleans)
    6. Carlos Rogers , Redskins, CB (Signed with San Francisco)
    7. Dashon Goldson, 49ers, S
    8. Shaun Ellis, Jets, DE
    9. Jason Snelling, Falcons, RB
    10. Le'Ron McClain , Ravens, FB (Signed with Kansas City)
    11. Cadillac Williams , Buccaneers, RB (Signed with St. Louis)
    12. Manny Lawson , 49ers, OLB (Agreed to deal with Cincinnati)
    13. Derrick Mason, Ravens, WR
    14. Shaun O'Hara, Giants, C
    15. Leonard Davis, Cowboys, G
    16. Brian Waters, Chiefs, G
    17. Marc Bulger , Ravens, QB (Retired)
    18. Brodney Pool, Jets, S
    19. Tully Banta-Cain, Patriots, OLB
    20. Madison Hedgecock, Giants, FB
    21. Ronnie Brown , Dolphins, RB (Agreed to deal with Philadelphia)
    22. Matt Roth, Browns, OLB/DE
    23. Max Starks, Steelers, OT
    24. Brady Poppinga, Packers , OLB (Signed with St. Louis)
    25. Ty Warren , Patriots, DE (Signed with Denver)
    26. Lofa Tatupu, Seahawks, MLB
    27. Malcom Floyd, Chargers, WR
    28. Olin Kreutz, Bears, C
    29. Donte Whitner, Bills, S
    30. Terrell Owens, Bengals, WR
    31. Charlie Johnson , Colts, OT (Signed with Minnesota)
    32. Ben Leber, Vikings, LB
    33. Pat Williams, Vikings, NT
    34. Steve Smith, Giants, WR
    35. Stylez G. White, Buccaneers, DE
    36. Bo Scaife, Titans, TE
    37. Rocky McIntosh, Redskins, LB
    38. Dhani Jones, Bengals, MLB
    39. Gerald Sensabaugh , Cowboys, S (Re-signed with Dallas)
