Potential bargains remain on free-agent market

We're moving away from the big five- and six-year deals that include millions guaranteed. The majority of the signings now are of the one- (i.e. Cedric Benson, Plaxico Burress, Daniel Muir, Barrett Ruud) and two-year variety (Matt Light, Chris Spencer, Todd Heap). The economic realities now put some other very good free agents at a crossroad. Do they hold out for more money or take a short-term deal and get back in the market as soon as possible?