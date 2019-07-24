Postcard from Tampa Bay

Day one concluded with a 200-mile drive north-east across the state of Florida from Tampa to Jacksonville. And a thoroughly enjoyable day it was, too. The Bucs have been a non-factor for a few years but are relevant again and what Arians can or cannot achieve in Tampa is going to be one of THE stories of 2019. Next up will be a Jaguars team that talked a great game in 2018 but failed to back it up. There is much talent on Doug Marrone's squad and I'm intrigued to see how they approach the new season from a mental standpoint.