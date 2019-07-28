Postcard from Los Angeles

There was no Todd Gurley on the practice field at the Rams' camp on Tuesday and while the All-Pro runner is undoubtedly going to be managed throughout the 2019 campaign due to his knee worries, it got me thinking about the preseason in general. More and more teams are protecting their key players to make sure they come racing out of the tunnel in September. And that makes sense. But it's not just restricted to preseason games. Already on this tour I have seen DeAndre Hopkins held out in Houston, Antonio Brown sidelined for the Raiders and now Gurley. And news broke today that Julio Jones is not playing any preseason games for the Atlanta Falcons. That is not the wrong stance to take, I just feel it could further strengthen the case for an 18-game regular season because exhibition contests are now more meaningless than ever and that caution is spilling over into camp.