Postcard from Jacksonville

There can be no ignoring the fact that the Jaguars have suffered through some poor play at the quarterback position in recent years. But the answer could have arrived in the form of Foles, who has proven himself to be a playoff demon with the Philadelphia Eagles over the past two seasons. Foles is turning heads early in training camp with his accurate throws, leadership skills and complete command of the offense. Ramsey told me: "He's the best leader we have on this team and he's the best quarterback this city has ever seen." High praise indeed for a man who is only months into his new job. Foles delivered some really nice throws to the likes of Dede Westbrook, James O'Shaughnessy and C.J. Board on Saturday morning and continued his penchant for putting the ball up high for his receivers to go and get it. It's early days, but Foles should be a clear upgrade on the departed Blake Bortles.