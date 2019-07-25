Postcard from Houston

As I watched O'Brien's men practice indoors on Sunday, I couldn't help but think of Matt Patricia making the Detroit Lions practice outdoors in the snow in December. That was in a bid to toughen up his team and have them buy in to his culture. Both men learned at the knee of Bill Belichick but O'Brien took a more player-friendly approach in Houston today. It was 32 degrees Celsius at 9am on Sunday and the Texans had exhausted themselves in pads the day before. So O'Brien took them inside to get their work done. And the Texans have also installed a cooling recovery zone at edge of their practice field. This giant sauna-like building is filled with fans and cooled to 1.6 degrees Celsius. The benches are freezing and just two minutes is needed to get you feeling better and ready to head back onto the field. O'Brien may have his tough moments, but he truly looks out for his players and their health.