Postcard from Hawaii: The American Samoa Dream

"Back home, there's raw talent," said Meki Solomana, president of the American Samoa Federation of American Football who made the 2,300-mile trip from the 54-square-mile volcanic island in the South Pacific for the announcement. "We do not have the facilities that you have here. We do not have the great weight rooms. And we don't have the setup of programs from the elementary level to the junior high. They start in high school. These kids are just raw talent."