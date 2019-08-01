Postcard from Cleveland

The energy and physicality of practice is what struck me when I visited the Browns on Friday. You could feel the positive vibes in the air. Players were dancing to songs in between plays, many mimicking moves being broken out by the ever-active OBJ. The Pro Bowl receiver looks in his absolute element on the football field. He reels in one-handed catches, plays up to the fans and as soon as he spies a football lying on the ground, he flicks it up and begins doing keepy-ups. There is a business side, too. And these Browns practised with an intensity that was notable on this trip. They might have been the most physical team I saw and I was fortunate to catch most clubs working in pads. The Browns hit hard and all the way to the ground on running plays and that is rare in today's NFL. There is going to be more than just flash about these Browns - they are also building some substance.