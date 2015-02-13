Post Football Therapy: Pittsburgh Steelers

Behind Brown are two promising young receivers in Markus Wheaton and Martavis Bryant. Wheaton continues to show potential in just his second season, but Bryant was a bit more impressive in 2014. In his rookie season, Bryant immediately established himself as a scoring threat, scoring six touchdowns in his first four games. At 6-foot-4 and with a 4.42 second 40-yard dash, Bryant is a big target in the red zone with enough speed to burn past defensive backs. There are a lot of touchdowns in the future for these two young receivers.