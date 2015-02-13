Post Football Therapy: Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers finished 11-5 and came through late in the season, winning their last four games, including two big wins against the Cincinnati Bengals to take the division (a division that's consistently one of the most competitive in the league).
There were some low points, too. After Big Ben threw for 12 touchdowns in two games, the Steelers had three consecutive subpar performances against the Jets, Titans and Saints. They only beat the Titans by a field goal, and the Saints' Kenny Stills torched Steelers' defensive backs, more specifically Ike Taylor.
Yes, Pittsburgh's defense hasn't been the stout defense typical of the Steel City. Though far removed from the days of the Steel Curtain, the Steelers have emerged as one of the most potent offenses in the league. Save an injury to one of their biggest weapons, the landscape of the playoffs could have changed dramatically.
So let's move past that hangover the Ravens left us with and look on to next season and why this team could push the AFC on its heels.
Big-play back
Le'Veon Bell is the most dynamic running back in the league right now. One of the few every-down backs in the league, Bell is explosive out of his cuts, has excellent vision, is a solid blocker and has a great second gear in the open field.
Bell is also superb receiver out of the backfield, giving Roethlisberger one of the best check-down options in the league. Bell isn't just a crucial cog to the Steelers' offense, he's their best player. That's saying a lot considering the names on this roster. Just imagine if Bell wasn't injured at the end of 2014.
Todd Haley & Big Ben
There was a time where this pair didn't appear to be on the same page. The 2014 season erased that notion. In Haley's third season as offensive coordinator, the Steelers' attack spread the field and took advantage of its three biggest weapons: Roethlisberger, Bell and Antonio Brown. The Steelers were ranked second in 2014 in both passing and total offense.
Roethlisberger had his best year statistically. He set career highs in completion percentage and yards (tying Drew Brees this season with 4,952) and tied a career high in touchdowns (32). This is including back-to-back games where he threw six touchdowns, one was against the hated Ravens (grumble, grumble).
What can Brown do for you?
The answer is a lot. Brown was just two yards shy of 1,700 receiving yards this year, and only Dez Bryant caught more touchdowns. In a league of giants like Calvin Johnson and A.J. Green at wide receiver, Brown is deceptively strong and a challenge to cover physically. Couple that with outstanding route running and an excellent chemistry with his quarterback, and Brown is quietly one of the best wideouts in the league.
Behind Brown are two promising young receivers in Markus Wheaton and Martavis Bryant. Wheaton continues to show potential in just his second season, but Bryant was a bit more impressive in 2014. In his rookie season, Bryant immediately established himself as a scoring threat, scoring six touchdowns in his first four games. At 6-foot-4 and with a 4.42 second 40-yard dash, Bryant is a big target in the red zone with enough speed to burn past defensive backs. There are a lot of touchdowns in the future for these two young receivers.
You see, Steel city, 2014 had a bitter end, but there are signs of great seasons to come. The defense has taken a step back, but some of those gaps will get filled in the draft. So dry the tears from your Terrible Towels, Steelers fans. It won't be long until we're waving them again, heading into the playoffs.
Daniel Williams is a Digital Features Editor at NFL.com and has now officially ousted himself as a Steelers fan. You can follow him on Twitter @_danielwilliams.