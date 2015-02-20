Post Football Therapy: Denver Broncos

For starters, the debate about the best quarterback of this generation is done. I mean, most discerning football fans already knew this. But even the most ardent Peyton Manning fan has to now admit Tom Brady is the best quarterback of his generation. I mean, the same defense that turned Manning into Bobby Hurley against UNLV in 1990 allowed Brady to put the ball up 50 times against them and throw four touchdown passes. That defense, which looked like the Ultimate Warrior going up against the Honkey Tonk Man at Summer Slam 1998, let Brady overcome the biggest fourth-quarter deficit in Super Bowl history.