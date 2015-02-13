Post Football Therapy: Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals won their last playoff game on January 6, 1991 against the Houston Oilers, 41-14. Four days later on January 10, 1991, a new episode of "Cheers" aired where Woody Harrelson's character found a foosball table that was allegedly cursed. He was told bad things happened to people who used it. In the episode, one person got their hand stuck in the table, but by the end the foosball table was neither destroyed nor dealt with. It was simply forgotten about. Three days later, on January 13, the Bengals lost to the Los Angeles Raiders in the Divisional Round, 20-10. Cincinnati has never won a playoff game since.