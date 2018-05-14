Post-draft, five-round fantasy football mock draft

Most of the big-name free agents have signed and the 2018 NFL Draft is over, so we now have a clearer picture of what NFL rosters are going to look like heading into camps. This mock, unlike past versions, will show just how much value the running back position has gained over the last three years. In fact, I would expect a lot of fantasy owners to use their first two picks on runners. For those considering that strategy, four teams (2, 3, 4, 8) went back-to-back backs in the first two rounds of this draft. On the flip side, just one team (10) went back-to-back wide receivers.