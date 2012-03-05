Post-combine position rankings for 2012 NFL Draft

The NFL Scouting Combine has been completed and prospects are attempting to impress teams at their respective pro days. Mike Mayock updates his position-by-position rankings for the 2012 NFL Draft. Changes from his pre-combine rankings are noted below each position.
Quarterback
- Andrew Luck, Stanford
- Robert Griffin III, Baylor
- Ryan Tannehill, Texas A&M
- Brandon Weeden, Oklahoma State
- Kirk Cousins, Michigan State
Running Back
- Trent Richardson, Alabama
- Doug Martin, Boise State
- David Wilson, Virginia Tech
- Lamar Miller, Miami (Fla.)
- LaMichael James, Oregon
Rise: Martin
Fall: Miller, Wilson
Wide Receiver
- Justin Blackmon, Oklahoma State
- Michael Floyd, Notre Dame
- Kendall Wright, Baylor
- Stephen Hill, Georgia Tech
- Alshon Jeffery, South Carolina
Tight End
- Orson Charles, Georgia
- Coby Fleener, Stanford
- Dwayne Allen, Clemson
- Deangelo Peterson, LSU
- Ladarius Green, Louisiana-Lafayette
Offensive Tackle
- Matt Kalil, USC
- Riley Reiff, Iowa
- Jonathan Martin, Stanford
- Mike Adams, Ohio State
- Cordy Glenn, Georgia
Guard
- David DeCastro, Stanford
- Kevin Zeitler, Wisconsin
- Amini Silatolu, Midwestern State
- Kelechi Osemele, Iowa State
- Brandon Brooks, Miami (Ohio)
Center
- Peter Konz, Wisconsin
- Philip Blake, Baylor
- Ben Jones, Georgia
- David Molk, Michigan
- Michael Brewster, Ohio State
Defensive End
- Quinton Coples, North Carolina
- Courtney Upshaw, Alabama
- Nick Perry, USC
- Vinny Curry, Marshall
- Jared Crick, Nebraska
Rise: Coples, Perry, Curry, Crick
New entry: Crick, Upshaw (formerly listed as linebacker)
Out: Clemson's Andre Branch, Illinois' Whitney Mercilus (now listed as outside linebacker), South Carolina's Melvin Ingram (now listed as outside linebacker)
Defensive Tackle
- Dontari Poe, Memphis
- Fletcher Cox, Mississippi State
- Michael Brockers, LSU
- Jerel Worthy, Michigan State
- Kendall Reyes, Connecticut
Outside Linebacker
- Melvin Ingram, South Carolina
- Whitney Mercilus, Illinois
- Andre Branch, Clemson
- Ronnell Lewis, Oklahoma
- Shea McClellin, Boise State
Inside Linebacker
- Luke Kuechly, Boston College
- Dont'a Hightower, Alabama
- Mychal Kendricks, California
- Keenan Robinson, Texas
- Sean Spence, Miami
Cornerback
- Morris Claiborne, LSU
- Dre Kirkpatrick, Alabama
- Janoris Jenkins, North Alabama
- Josh Robinson, Central Florida
- Stephon Gilmore, South Carolina
Safety
- Mark Barron, Alabama
- Harrison Smith, Notre Dame
- Brandon Taylor, LSU
- DeQuan Menzie, Alabama
- Phillip Thomas, Syracuse