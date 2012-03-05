 Skip to main content
Post-combine position rankings for 2012 NFL Draft

Published: Mar 05, 2012 at 09:17 AM
Headshot_Author_Mike_Mayock_1400x1000
Mike Mayock

NFL Media draft analyst

The NFL Scouting Combine has been completed and prospects are attempting to impress teams at their respective pro days. Mike Mayock updates his position-by-position rankings for the 2012 NFL Draft. Changes from his pre-combine rankings are noted below each position.

Quarterback

  1. Andrew Luck, Stanford
    1. Robert Griffin III, Baylor
    2. Ryan Tannehill, Texas A&M
    3. Brandon Weeden, Oklahoma State
    4. Kirk Cousins, Michigan State

Running Back

  1. Trent Richardson, Alabama
    1. Doug Martin, Boise State
    2. David Wilson, Virginia Tech
    3. Lamar Miller, Miami (Fla.)
    4. LaMichael James, Oregon

Rise: Martin
Fall: Miller, Wilson

Wide Receiver

  1. Justin Blackmon, Oklahoma State
    1. Michael Floyd, Notre Dame
    2. Kendall Wright, Baylor
    3. Stephen Hill, Georgia Tech
    4. Alshon Jeffery, South Carolina

Rise: Floyd
Fall: Wright
New entry: Hill
Out: LSU's Rueben Randle

Tight End

  1. Orson Charles, Georgia
    1. Coby Fleener, Stanford
    2. Dwayne Allen, Clemson
    3. Deangelo Peterson, LSU
    4. Ladarius Green, Louisiana-Lafayette

Offensive Tackle

  1. Matt Kalil, USC
    1. Riley Reiff, Iowa
    2. Jonathan Martin, Stanford
    3. Mike Adams, Ohio State
    4. Cordy Glenn, Georgia

Guard

  1. David DeCastro, Stanford
    1. Kevin Zeitler, Wisconsin
    2. Amini Silatolu, Midwestern State
    3. Kelechi Osemele, Iowa State
    4. Brandon Brooks, Miami (Ohio)

Center

  1. Peter Konz, Wisconsin
    1. Philip Blake, Baylor
    2. Ben Jones, Georgia
    3. David Molk, Michigan
    4. Michael Brewster, Ohio State

Defensive End

  1. Quinton Coples, North Carolina
    1. Courtney Upshaw, Alabama
    2. Nick Perry, USC
    3. Vinny Curry, Marshall
    4. Jared Crick, Nebraska

Rise: Coples, Perry, Curry, Crick
New entry: Crick, Upshaw (formerly listed as linebacker)
Out: Clemson's Andre Branch, Illinois' Whitney Mercilus (now listed as outside linebacker), South Carolina's Melvin Ingram (now listed as outside linebacker)

Defensive Tackle

  1. Dontari Poe, Memphis
    1. Fletcher Cox, Mississippi State
    2. Michael Brockers, LSU
    3. Jerel Worthy, Michigan State
    4. Kendall Reyes, Connecticut

Rise: Poe, Cox
Fall: Brockers, Worthy
Out: Penn State's Devon Still, Clemson's Brandon Thompson

Outside Linebacker

  1. Melvin Ingram, South Carolina
    1. Whitney Mercilus, Illinois
    2. Andre Branch, Clemson
    3. Ronnell Lewis, Oklahoma
    4. Shea McClellin, Boise State

Out: Alabama's Courtney Upshaw (now listed at defensive end)

Inside Linebacker

  1. Luke Kuechly, Boston College
    1. Dont'a Hightower, Alabama
    2. Mychal Kendricks, California
    3. Keenan Robinson, Texas
    4. Sean Spence, Miami

Cornerback

  1. Morris Claiborne, LSU
    1. Dre Kirkpatrick, Alabama
    2. Janoris Jenkins, North Alabama
    3. Josh Robinson, Central Florida
    4. Stephon Gilmore, South Carolina

New entry: Robinson, Gilore
Out: Montana's Trumaine Johnson, Iowa State's Leonard Johnson

Safety

  1. Mark Barron, Alabama
    1. Harrison Smith, Notre Dame
    2. Brandon Taylor, LSU
    3. DeQuan Menzie, Alabama
    4. Phillip Thomas, Syracuse

New entry: Menzie, Taylor
Out: Boise State's George Iloka, Oklahoma State's Markelle Martin

