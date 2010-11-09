Possible Super Bowl preview in Atlanta

Joe Flacco has been on a roll recently.
(Robert E. Klein / Associated Press)
The storyline
Both teams coming into a very short week for the Thursday night game, made all the more difficult by the fact they rarely meet, which makes game planning more difficult. The play might not be totally crisp, but it's an intriguing matchup for sure.
Why you should watch
Matt Ryan and Joe Flacco are two of the darlings of the 2008 draft. Ryan has only lost once at home in his career; Flacco has won road playoff games in each of his first two years in the NFL.
Did you know?
Ravens running back Ray Rice averages 6.1 yards per carry against NFC opponents. ... Baltimore's Haloti Ngata has a career-high five sacks. ... Ryan has won 13 straight home games. ... Atlanta's Michael Turner has 32 rushing touchdowns since 2008.