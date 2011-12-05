Possible bans for Davis, Williams add to 'Redskins drama'

Published: Dec 05, 2011 at 12:41 PM

ASHBURN, Va. -- It was apparently too much to ask. The Washington Redskins just can't seem to get through a season without a major off-the-field distraction.

Players and coaches waited Monday for the NFL to formally announce that two of Washington's top offensive players -- tight end Fred Davis and left tackle Trent Williams -- will be suspended for the rest of the season for violating the league's substance abuse policy, a blow to coach Mike Shanahan's hopes to build a team with a reputation for high-character players.

"It's just something else that's kind of added to the Redskins drama," linebacker Lorenzo Alexander said.

Shanahan said he expected to hear something from the league office "within the next 24 hours" about Davis and Williams. He otherwise danced around many questions about the topic, citing NFL confidentially rules.

Davis and Williams are expected to be suspended for the Redskins' remaining four games, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Sunday. The two people spoke on condition of anonymity because no official announcement had been made.

NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora reported Sunday that Williams and Davis were two of 11 players who tested positive following the NFL lockout during the offseason. Citing a source with knowledge of the situation, La Canfora reported the drug levels found in Williams and Davis continued to escalate at times of testing. The other nine players are facing only fines.

"It is disappointing," Alexander said, "because everybody's aware of the rules and how the NFL carries out the drug policy."

Shanahan said Davis and Williams reported as usual to the training facility Monday and were watching film, presumably of Sunday's 34-19 loss to the New York Jets. Neither player appeared in the locker room during the period it was open to reporters.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL's eight biggest Super Bowl windows right now? Chiefs, Eagles and Bengals top list; Bills at No. 7

With the 2022 NFL campaign in the books, it's time to look forward to next season -- and beyond. Who currently has the biggest Super Bowl window? Bucky Brooks provides his ranking of the top eight contenders for the next few Lombardi Trophies.

news

Panthers agree to terms with Thomas Brown to become next offensive coordinator

Rams assistant head coach Thomas Brown is leaving Los Angeles for the Panthers' offensive coordinator position, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Friday. The team announced later in the day that they had agreed to terms with Brown.

news

Matthew Slater returning for 16th season with Patriots

Matthew Slater is giving it another go in New England. The longtime special teams ace is returning for a 16th NFL season with the Patriots, the team announced Friday.

news

Next Woman Up: Ashton Washington, Player Personnel Coordinator for the Chicago Bears

In this installment of the Next Woman Up series, Chicago Bears Player Personnel Coordinator Ashton Washington discusses her start in high school recruiting, prepping for the NFL Scouting Combine and the chip on her shoulder.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE