Possible bans for Davis, Williams add to 'Redskins drama'

ASHBURN, Va. -- It was apparently too much to ask. The Washington Redskins just can't seem to get through a season without a major off-the-field distraction.
Players and coaches waited Monday for the NFL to formally announce that two of Washington's top offensive players -- tight end Fred Davis and left tackle Trent Williams -- will be suspended for the rest of the season for violating the league's substance abuse policy, a blow to coach Mike Shanahan's hopes to build a team with a reputation for high-character players.
"It's just something else that's kind of added to the Redskins drama," linebacker Lorenzo Alexander said.
Shanahan said he expected to hear something from the league office "within the next 24 hours" about Davis and Williams. He otherwise danced around many questions about the topic, citing NFL confidentially rules.
Davis and Williams are expected to be suspended for the Redskins' remaining four games, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Sunday. The two people spoke on condition of anonymity because no official announcement had been made.
NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora reported Sunday that Williams and Davis were two of 11 players who tested positive following the NFL lockout during the offseason. Citing a source with knowledge of the situation, La Canfora reported the drug levels found in Williams and Davis continued to escalate at times of testing. The other nine players are facing only fines.
"It is disappointing," Alexander said, "because everybody's aware of the rules and how the NFL carries out the drug policy."
Shanahan said Davis and Williams reported as usual to the training facility Monday and were watching film, presumably of Sunday's 34-19 loss to the New York Jets. Neither player appeared in the locker room during the period it was open to reporters.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.