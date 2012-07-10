Positional strategies: Waiting on a tight end makes sense

Any one of those guys, from Tamme on down, might finish in the top ten in fantasy, and can all be had late. My suggestion is that if you don't get one of the premium dudes - Gronkowski or Graham - sit tight and let the Jason Wittens' and Jermichael Finleys' go by. Now, if you can draft either of those two in the eighth round or later, cool. But Witten is getting on in years, and like Gates, will hit the wall at some point. There are too many other options in Green Bay for Finley to have a 1,000-yard year. Cook outgained him last year.