Positional strategies: Running backs have lost draft value

Here's an example. If I have the No. 5 overall pick in a 10-team league and Foster, Rice and McCoy are off the board, I'm taking the best signal-caller left from Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady. In that scenario, I can take a running back in Round 2 (someone like McFadden, Murray or Trent Richardson should be on the board), a wide receiver in Round 3 and the best player available at those positions in Rounds 4 and 5. Heck, I wouldn't even think about drafting another quarterback until the later rounds. Why should I when I have a stud like Rodgers or Brady? Outside of gaining potential trade bait, it's not worth it. On the flip side, which is a scenario that has you landing Foster, Rice or McCoy in Round 1, you can wait until after the fifth round for a quarterback. Believe me, there are going to be some good names on the board late at the position.