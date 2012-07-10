Positional strategies: Look for potential when drafting receivers

You're not looking to take a wide receiver until the end of the first round or sometime in the second. The first ten picks will be the five or so star running backs and the five or so star quarterbacks. So if you're sitting at the 10, 11 or 12 spot and beyond, and there are no backs you like, the receivers I recommend taking in the first 20-24 picks are Calvin Johnson, Percy Harvin and Dwayne Bowe. That's it. Madden curse or no Madden curse, Megatron is the best receiver in the game. Say this year he gives you only 1,300 yards and 13 touchdowns. I doubt you'll weep for his 'down' season. Bowe is someone I think is going to have a huge year. He still had over 1,100 yards in 2011 despite there being so much flux (Tyler Palko) in the Chiefs offense. I like getting ahead of the curve on him. It's a little early, but I think he'll be a stud. Percy Harvin had an unreal final six weeks last year to tally the fifth-most fantasy points for wide receivers. No matter who's throwing him the ball this season, he'll produce. Just think about him doing it over the course of a whole season instead of finally hitting a groove in the winter.