Positional plight: Five low-cost TEs with upside

Austin Seferian-Jenkins only played in nine games (21-221-2) in his rookie campaign due to ankle and back injuries. After a full offseason to regain his health he has said that he "wants to be an explosive player" in his second season. At 6-foot-5 and 262 pounds the sophomore tight end out of Washington is one of several lethal weapons in the Bucs' passing attack. Along with wideouts Mike Evans and Vincent Jackson, Seferian-Jenkins is a skyscraping target with big hands and an incredible wingspan. On film, he seems to roam around the gridiron as gracefully as any man of his size can while simply towering over defenders -- defensive coordinators might as well forget about one-on-one coverage. Seferian-Jenkins can rise above double coverage with his reach and he has the strength to power through any would-be tacklers for extra yardage.